The 50 highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Myrtle Beach, the annual mean wage is $37,740 or 29.4% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $223,490. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Loan officers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $66,250

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,200

– Employment: 308,370

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($117,330)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($113,480)

— Yuba City, CA ($113,340)

#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $66,480

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,090

– Employment: 437,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)

— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)

#48. Social and community service managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $66,520

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,900

– Employment: 156,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($93,060)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($92,720)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($92,200)

#47. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $67,800

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,240

– Employment: 122,550

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($89,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($85,470)

— Bakersfield, CA ($84,490)

#46. Network and computer systems administrators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $68,650

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,410

– Employment: 354,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)

#45. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $69,300

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,550

– Employment: 622,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kingston, NY ($91,610)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,350)

— El Centro, CA ($89,610)

#44. Computer programmers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $69,330

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,610

– Employment: 199,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)

— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)

#43. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $69,900

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,220

– Employment: 631,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,350)

— Longview, WA ($96,560)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($95,410)

#42. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $70,090

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,420

– Employment: 193,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($93,990)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Fresno, CA ($89,480)

#41. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $70,210

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,930

– Employment: 1,035,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,680)

— Fresno, CA ($93,410)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,350)

#40. Occupational health and safety specialists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,270

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,290

– Employment: 92,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,230)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($99,020)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($97,560)

#39. Speech-language pathologists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,970

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,000

– Employment: 154,360

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)

— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)

— Chico, CA ($104,640)

#38. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $72,960

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 296,460

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($89,090)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($87,780)

— Fresno, CA ($86,140)

#37. Instructional coordinators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $75,350

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,180

– Employment: 176,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($117,990)

— New Haven, CT ($111,750)

— Warner Robins, GA ($103,980)

#36. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $77,100

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,450

– Employment: 113,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)

— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)

#35. Civil engineers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $77,180

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

#34. Management analysts

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 709,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($132,090)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

#33. Chiropractors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $78,310

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,010

– Employment: 35,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($160,330)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)

— Reno, NV ($140,260)

#32. Computer systems analysts

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $80,020

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– Employment: 589,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

#31. Mechanical engineers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $80,860

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

#30. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $81,330

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,280

– Employment: 22,650

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,050)

— Modesto, CA ($109,570)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,100)

#29. Logisticians

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $83,890

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– Employment: 182,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)

— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)

#28. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $84,750

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#27. General and operations managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $86,410

– #338 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#26. Construction managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $88,310

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#25. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $90,260

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

#24. Physical therapists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $90,270

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

#23. Education administrators, postsecondary

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $90,780

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#22. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $90,980

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#21. Occupational therapists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $92,030

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,210

– Employment: 133,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,090)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)

#20. Financial managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $94,120

– #355 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#19. Nurse practitioners

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $94,270

– #338 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#18. Veterinarians

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $96,710

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#17. Medical and health services managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $99,170

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#16. Marketing managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $101,030

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#15. Physician assistants

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $105,800

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#14. Human resources managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $105,870

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#13. Lawyers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $106,490

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#12. Nuclear engineers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $110,410

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,700

– Employment: 15,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,420)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($145,330)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,270)

#11. Sales managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $110,870

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#10. Electrical engineers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $111,920

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#9. Industrial production managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $113,610

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#8. Computer and information systems managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $114,490

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#7. Chief executives

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $130,850

– #284 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

#6. Pharmacists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $133,780

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $136,300

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#4. Personal financial advisors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $137,870

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#3. Dentists, general

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $160,870

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#2. Nurse anesthetists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $185,650

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#1. Family medicine physicians

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Annual mean salary: $223,490

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)