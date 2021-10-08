Top places to get fries in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Waffle? Shoestring? Steak? Curly?

Whether you’re looking for a sitdown experience, or fries on the fly, we’ve gathered a list of the best places to find that crispy goodness in Myrtle Beach.

From traditional burger joints, to Mediterranean offerings, you’re bound to discover a new favorite.

In order to qualify for the list, a business had to have at least 50 Yelp reviews, as of the time of publication. Preference was given to local, or regionally owned establishments.

Here are some of the best places in Myrtle Beach that serve fries, according to Yelp:

Abraham’s Gyros

Location: 914 N. Ocean Blvd.

Four stars out of 138 reviews

Located on the boardwalk, the restaurant’s diverse menu also includes offerings like nachos, pizza and the “best falafel in the country.” One reviewer said, “The fries are crispy and fried to a golden brown and kissed with just the right amount of special seasoning.”

Burky’s Grill

Location: 4001 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 242 reviews

You might know Burky’s Grill by its former name, Ritzy’s, but the retro 1950’s atmosphere is the same. Burky’s offers hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chili and hot shoestring fries. “The food was amazing and the French fries were perfect,” a visitor wrote.

River City Cafe

Location: 404 21st Ave. N.

Four stars out of 600 reviews

Looking for a place that has plenty of personality and beach vibes? Try the River City Cafe. “This place makes me think of what I imagine the funky little shack from the B-52’s Love Shack looks like,” a reviewer said. Another wrote that the gravy fries “sit in a pool of happiness…get a fork and dig to the bottom.”

ART Burger Sushi Bar

Location: 706 N. Ocean Blvd. Unit A

Four stars out of 915 reviews

As its name suggests, ART Burger Sushi Bar is known for its burgers, sushi, liquid nitrogen alcoholic beverages and edible cocktails. Customers “definitely recommend” the fries and love the restaurant’s artsy feel and Instagram-ready plating.

Cook Out

Location: 1800 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 167 reviews

Need some late-night fries? Try Cook Out, which is open until at least 3:30 a.m. every day. Visitors recommend the greasy burgers and said the food is a good quality for its price. “Onion rings were excellent,” a review said. “Fries were good. Cheese bits were awesome.”

Big Mike’s

Location: 504 16th Ave. N.

Four stars out of 706 reviews

Check out Big Mike’s if you’re in the mood for some serious soul food. Visitors said they had the “best green beans of my life,” delectable beignets and that “The collards were hands down the best I’ve ever eaten, I’ve been trying to figure out their recipe for two days now.”

Blueberry’s Grill

Location: 7931 N. Kings Hwy. St. 140

Four and a half stars out of 1,132 reviews

Who says you can’t have fries for breakfast? Try some at Blueberry’s Grill, a popular, trendy spot that offers mimosas, french toast and locally sourced ingredients. Visitors called the fries “amazing” are in love with its waffles. “Their waffle blast is so delicious and don’t even get me started on their home fries,” a review reads. “Best little potatoes in town!”

Jerusalem Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar

Location: 205 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 263 reviews

The fries at Jerusalem Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar are “homemade and definitely delicious,” according to one Yelp user. Prepare to wait a little bit for your food, but enjoy the ambiance while you’re there. “Blew my falafeling mind!” another review said.

Mediterranean Bistro

Location: 6104 Frontage Road

Five stars out of 238 reviews

Mediterranean Bistro is the perfect spot for gluten-free and vegetarian options. The menu includes smooth hummus, fresh Greek salads and a tzatziki sauce that is “out of this world.”

The Grumpy Monk

Location: 4545 Hwy. 501

Four stars out of 386 reviews

Despite its name, The Grumpy Monk’s fries will turn your frown upside down. While you’re there, try out the hangover burger and enjoy happy hour. Reviewers said that the fries are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, without being greasy. “All bellies happy when we finally finished,” a customer said.