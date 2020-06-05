Topgolf to reopen on Monday with new safety protocols

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Topgolf will re-open-following its COVID-19 closure on Monday.

The company had hired 350 people for the new Myrtle Beach location when it opened last year.

The venue has made several changes to ensure when guests return to Topgolf, they can play with confidence. Here are a few of the new policies and safety protocols:

Social Distancing: New social distancing guidelines have been put in place throughout the venue, emphasizing the six-feet-apart guidance recommended by health authorities.

Online Reservations: To reduce wait lines, Topgolf is offering free advanced online reservations allowing guests to book open-air bays prior to arrival.

Outdoor Hitting Bays: The entire area will be disinfected after every group, including golf clubs, golf balls and game screens. With 11 feet from tee to tee, Topgolf has also installed dividers between bays for added comfort and safety.

Associates Health & Safety: In addition to health checks and staggered check-in times to promote social distancing, associates will always be required to wear masks during their shifts and gloves when handling food and drinks.

Topgolf is at 2850 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, near Broadway at the Beach. The facility is a sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game. The company’s “signature game” involves players scoring points by hitting balls into any target on the driving range.