Tourists keeping an eye on the forecast for Isaias

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – It’s been a slower year for tourism along the Grand Strand because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the area keeping an eye out for a possible hurricane.

Unlike hurricanes Florence and Dorian, what was Tropical Storm Isaias on Thursday night could be coming through during what’s considered the busiest part of the tourist season, between Memorial and Labor days.

There were a couple quick, heavy summer showers in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, but they came with an evening treat of a couple rainbows.

“The weather out here is nice,” said Dominick D’Agostino, who’s visiting from New Hampshire.

“Yeah, the beaches were fun,” said Cristian Cunhe, who’s with D’Agostino.

It may not be just a fast shower or two in a few days if Isaias makes landfall or hugs the Grand Strand coast. Researchers at Coastal Carolina University say hotels and vacation rentals are about 85% full for the upcoming week, starting on Saturday.

Scott Flynn and his wife, who are visiting from Newberry, say they’re not too concerned.

“Hopefully, we’ll miss this hurricane, if there is one coming, and enjoy the sunlight, the beach weather and the pool,” he said.

D’Agostino and his family are supposed to leave Monday, but that’s when the National Hurricane Center predicts Isaias will be near the Carolina coast.

“We’re more concerned about our flight home to Boston, hoping that we could make it home,” he said.

Isaias wouldn’t even be South Carolina’s first tropical system this year because Tropical Storm Bertha formed off the coast of Charleston, before quickly making landfall in May.