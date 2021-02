ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The town of Atlantic Beach will honor the memory of Horry County Police LCpl Melton “Fox” Gore with a proclamation and an annual celebration.

Members of the town council will discuss the proclamation at their meeting Monday night. Gore was killed in the line of duty in January.

The town plans to recognize Gore with an annual celebration every January 12th.

Read the full proclamation here: