Toy drive started by man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting back for 3rd year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A toy drive started by a man who was killed in a shooting in Myrtle Beach last year is returning for its third year.

Darius Hemingway was 30 years old when he was shot and killed in October 2020, just months before he planned to hold his 2nd annual toy drive for the Racepath community in Myrtle Beach.

“Him growing up here, and him going through what he went through in the Racepath community, it’s not a bad community, but it’s not the best, and he just didn’t want the kids to feel left out here, so he just wanted to give back here, everything he could,” Hemingway’s cousin, Jaylen Wright, said.

Our News13 team was there in 2019 for Hemingway’s first toy drive.

“It was his idea three years ago,” Wright said. “He wanted to give back to the community, the kids in his community, which is the Racepath community, and he called me up one day and said let’s go buy these toys and coats for the kids, and I said ‘I’m ready to go,’ ” Wright said.

Wright decided to continue Hemingway’s legacy in 2020 after he died.

“After the tragedy happened, I made sure, I made myself a promise that I was going to keep it going for him and the kids in the community as well,” Wright said.

Once Wright decided to continue his cousin’s legacy, word spread, and hundreds of toys were donated. He said last year the toy drive helped more than 300 children in Horry County.

“He would’ve loved it,” Wright said. “Just to see how many kids get what they did receive, he would’ve really been excited. I’m pretty sure he was smiling down on us last year.”

The 3rd annual Darius Hemingway Foundation Toy Drive will be Dec. 18 at Racepath Park. In the meantime, toy donations are needed. Items can be dropped off at the following locations until Dec. 15.

Big Mike’s Soul Food, 504 16th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach

Friendly’s, 4705 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Boys & Girls Club, 1000 Dunbar St., Myrtle Beach

The Plug Sneaker Boutique, 602 Seaboard St., Unit #3, Myrtle Beach

Toothman Law Firm, 1204 21st Ave. North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach

Champs Bar & Grill, 3521 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Chesapeake House, 9918 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

More information can be found by going to the Darius Hemingway Foundation website.