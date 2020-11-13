Toy drive started by Myrtle Beach murder victim will continue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A toy drive started by a man who was killed in a Myrtle Beach shooting in October will continue.

Darius Hemingway was killed in a shooting at Hwy 501 and Canal Street Oct. 12. Last Christmas, he bought dozens of gifts for kids and planned to do the same this year. The toy drive will be happening again this year, thanks to his friend, Jaylen Wright.

The toy drive will be on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Racepath Community Park . Over a dozen drop-off locations are listed in the flyer posted to Facebook. Information how to donate can be found in the Facebook post.