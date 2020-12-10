Toys for Tots collecting donations in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — New, unwrapped toys and books are needed for kids across Horry County this Christmas.

Toys for Tots boxes have been placed throughout several businesses in Horry County with the hopes of having enough toys for kids of all ages.

The Toys for Tots box inside the lobby at Maguire Law Firm is stuffed with plush animals, games, and dress up kits.

There’s even toys stacked outside of the box due to the amount of donations. Even with the overflow folks at the firm said not to be fooled — there’s always room to give back this holiday season.

“This year especially there are more families than ever that are in a difficult position and need some extra help and some extra love,” said Brittney Jones , an attorney at the firm.

With the coronavirus pandemic leaving many jobless, Jones said a blessing big or small will make a big difference.

“This is the perfect time of year to be able to give back and help those families and particularly the children in our area,” Jones said.

So far, Maguire Law Firm has collected over two boxes full of toys. Ian Maguire, owner of the firm said he’s excited to be apart of the special mission again this year.

“Every child should have the opportunity to open a toy on Christmas morning,” Maguire said. He told News13 that he and his staff have found the best way to pick out toys for kids in need.

“If you know a child and or if you have children ask that child – if it’s a 10 year old girl ask what she wants for Christmas and that’s probably a good parameter of what another 10 year old girl might want,” he said.

Donations can be made from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays at Maguire Law Firm, or at any of the other local donation sites including the News13 studio. Monetary donations are also being accepted.