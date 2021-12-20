Toys for Tots extends donation deadline to help Horry County families

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 30,000 kids in Horry County are hoping to wake up to gifts under the Christmas tree with the help of Toys for Tots.

Christmas is just days away and some donations are in limited supply which puts some kids at risk of going without. Donations are pouring in but mostly for certain age groups.

“We have plenty in the 3-5 [age group], the 0-2, but when it get to the 6-8 and the 9-11 [age groups] in the boys and girls we slack,” said Cynthia Gause.

Gause has volunteered with Toys for Tots of Horry County for five years.

“My phone is ringing 24-7. Sometimes I can’t even sleep at night ’cause people saying I don’t have anything,” Gause said. Toys for kids ages 12-16 are needed even more she said Monday.

Things like large speakers, skateboards, perfume, or makeup kits are recommended for teens. Although the deadline for businesses to drop off donations was Saturday, December 18th, an extension was necessary.

“When people go shopping everybody want to see a cute little toy that goes ‘meow’ or do something versus looking at some makeup or some perfume – that ain’t doing nothing,” Gause said. “So that’s what makes it harder for us to be able to get that kind of supply,” she said.

Families are being notified that their bag of goodies is ready for pickup, but some bags may not be as full for older kids.

“Buy something that you know your kid would like,” Brian Bray said. Bray stepped down as the coordinator for the organization years ago, but he’s still here making a difference.

“The biggest attribute Horry County has is the people. It has nothing to do with me, or the program, it’s the people outside of that that actually make it possible,” Bray said.

Donations can be made at 1241 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach near Food Lion. Volunteers will be there from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. accepting donations until Christmas morning. Monetary donations are also accepted and all money stays local.