GREEN SEA, S.C. (WBTW) – A large tractor ended up on top of a pickup truck after a crash Tuesday morning in Green Sea, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 9:34 a.m. to the crash in the area of 5282 Highway 9. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.