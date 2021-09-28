Tractor-trailer fire closes Hwy 378 to one lane in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Traffic was down to one lane for a while on Tuesday morning after a vehicle fire and fuel leak on Highway 378 in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at about 10:53 a.m. at Hwy 378 and Pee Dee Highway. A tractor-trailer was engulfed with fire, according to HCFR.

Crews extinguished the fire without extension to anything nearby. There were no reported injuries.

A subsequent fuel leak was being mitigated, HCFR reported. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was advised.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on the scene.