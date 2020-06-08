Tractor Trailer overturned on exit ramp to Hwy 707

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A tractor trailer overturned onto its side on the exit ramp from Hwy 31 onto Hwy 707 around 11 a.m., Monday. One person is being transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue.
HCFR, Horry County Highway Patrol and towing crews are on scene and expect traffic to be slowed.
