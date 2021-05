MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters were called to a structure fire at a restaurant Monday morning.

Crews are working on the fire at 9th Avenue North and Withers Drive. The fire is considered to be an exterior building fire, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

The Chemist restaurant is listed as the business at that adress.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as firefighters clear the scene.