HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Highway 501 near Aynor is closed to traffic due to a vehicle fire on the road.

Authorities are asking drivers to seek an alternate route. The car fire is near Pine Oaks Farm Road and Highway 501.

Horry County Fire Rescue is on the scene and was first called at 11:41 a.m. The fire is under control and there are no reported injures.

