MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt after a tractor-trailer overturned Monday evening in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and S. Strand Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded to the area at 5:20 p.m., and crews remain at the scene to clean up a fuel leak. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.