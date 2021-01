A dump truck rolled over on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Conway on Pee Dee Highway. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Authorities are asking drivers to avoid Pee Dee Highway near West Johnson Road in Conway after a dump truck rolled over.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday for a rollover crash with entrapment, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries. Horry County Fire Rescue anticipates traffic will be blocked “for an extended amount of time.”

Count on News13 for updates.