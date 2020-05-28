Traffic delays expected after semi-truck hits power pole in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Traffic delays are expected after a semi-truck hit a power pole in Conway Thursday morning, according to Conway police.

The incident happened at the corner of Main Street and Sessions Street and crews from Santee Cooper are working to repair a downed power line.

Conway Police on scene of an accident at the corner of Main Street and Sessions Street. A semi truck hit a pole and Santee Cooper works to make repairs to a downed line. Traffic will be impacted in that area. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route. — Conway Police SC (@ConwayPoliceSC) May 28, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take other routes.

