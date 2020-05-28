Traffic delays expected after semi-truck hits power pole in Conway

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Traffic delays are expected after a semi-truck hit a power pole in Conway Thursday morning, according to Conway police.

The incident happened at the corner of Main Street and Sessions Street and crews from Santee Cooper are working to repair a downed power line.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take other routes.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories