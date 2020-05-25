Traffic routes along Ocean Boulevard changing at 12:01 a.m. Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City officials are changing traffic routes along Ocean Boulevard first thing Monday.

The traffic pattern will change as of 12:01 Monday, according to city Manager John Pedersen. Any visitors, residents, business owners, or employees will be permitted to reach their destinations.

1. Southbound traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be diverted from 16th Avenue North to westbound on Kings Highway.

2. Southbound traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be driver from 3rd Avenue South to US 501.

Law enforcement officers will man the congestion posts to divert traffic.

Anyone with questions should call 843-918-4636.