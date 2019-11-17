Transgender Day of Remembrance to be held Sunday; Mayor Bethune set to speak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – A candlelight memorial is planned for Sunday evening to honor members of the transgender community killed in the past year.

The Transgender Day of Remembrance memorial is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Valor Park in Market Commons.

The night will start with words from its guest speakers, including Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

Members of the audience will then have a chance to speak, before honoring those who have been killed by violence.

The event is being organized by T-time Myrtle Beach Transgender Support. It’s open to the public to attend.

