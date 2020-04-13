Tree falls on house, boat in Pawleys Island; no injuries reported

Breaking News Alert
Midway Fire Rescue (file)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A tree fell on a house and a boat in Pawleys Island Monday morning.

According to Mark Nugent, with Midway Fire Rescue, it happened in the 400 block of Country Club Drive and no injuries were reported.

News13 has a crew headed to the scene. Count on us for updates.

