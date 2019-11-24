Tree lighting celebration draws crowds to Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crowds piled into Market Common Saturday night to celebrate an annual holiday tradition.

The area’s annual tree-lighting ceremony happened to much fanfare Saturday night in front of the Grand 14 Cinema.

It all started around 6 p.m. on Deville Street. Attendees were able to enjoy several different attractions like a carnival games, a trackless train for children and a balloon artist.

The Coastal Dance Center was there to perform scenes from The Nutcracker.

Santa Claus was even there to make a guest appearance!