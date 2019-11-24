MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crowds piled into Market Common Saturday night to celebrate an annual holiday tradition.
The area’s annual tree-lighting ceremony happened to much fanfare Saturday night in front of the Grand 14 Cinema.
It all started around 6 p.m. on Deville Street. Attendees were able to enjoy several different attractions like a carnival games, a trackless train for children and a balloon artist.
The Coastal Dance Center was there to perform scenes from The Nutcracker.
Santa Claus was even there to make a guest appearance!
- Florence School District Three shows improved financials following budget deficit
- Tree lighting celebration draws crowds to Market Common
- How you can get an extra $1,000 for your holiday shopping
- 107-year-old woman’s only birthday wish was to hold a baby
- Company offers non-smokers extra 6 days off to make up for cigarette breaks