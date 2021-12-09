Tree-mendous! Demand for Christmas evergreens high at Grand Strand area farms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Still looking for a Christmas tree? Several tree farms along the Grand Strand say they’re either sold out or running low.

Goodman’s Tree Farm in Murrells Inlet said its trees are grown on the family’s farm in North Carolina and shipped to the Grand Strand for the holidays. However, owner Seyward Sebastian said they’re almost out.

“It’s been a very busy season,” Sebastian said. “We’ve had three tractor-trailer loads and are getting down towards the end of our supply.”

Sebastian said they received their last shipment this week, so what they have at their location at the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet, is all that’s left.

“The shortage of Christmas trees this year actually goes back to the 2007, 8, 9, 10 recession,” Sebastian said. “Lots of farmers that were not primarily Christmas tree farmers stopped planting. They didn’t speculate and pay to plant those trees, and those trees are what we’re harvesting now.”

Sebastian said this is by far the busiest year he’s seen, and she expects to sell about 1,600 trees. That compares with just over 1,200 trees a year ago.

West Christmas Tree Farm in Georgetown said they sold out last week, and Booth’s Tree Farm in Conway said they’ll only be selling trees that have been tagged.

“It took a while to find somewhere to come find the tree like we’ve been looking all day and found this one, so it’s good,” said Avery Gabbard who was shopping for a tree with her family.

Sebastian said there might be enough trees to get through the weekend but they probably will sell out on Monday or Tuesday.