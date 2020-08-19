Tribute: Community reacts to death of HCPD officer on social media

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The community is offering an outpouring of support after the death of an Horry County police officer due to COVID-19.

Cpl. Michael Ambrosino died Wednesday after more than seven years with the Horry County Police Department.

Sgt. Bill Muldoon with the Horry County Police Department shared photos of Ambrosino, and said Ambrosino was one of his best friends.

Sgt. Bill Muldoon and Cpl. Ambrosino (Source: Sgt. Bill Muldoon)

Cpl. Ambrosino with other members of the Beach Patrol, including Sgt. Bill Muldoon (Source: Sgt. Bill Muldoon)

Cpl. Ambrosino (Source: Sgt. Bill Muldoon)

Cpl. Ambrosino (Source: Sgt. Bill Muldoon)

“I have no words to express how much Michael Ambrosino met to me, he was my go to guy for everything and one of my best friends, we got Covid together and it took him despite being one of the healthiest guys I know! I love you brother!!“ Sgt. Bill Muldoon, Horry County Police Department

“Horry County Fire Rescue stands with Horry County Police Department during this tough time,” Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Horry County Fire Rescue stands with @horrycountypd during this tough time. Join us in sending your condolences.#HCFR https://t.co/lZULVTns3l — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 19, 2020

Pawleys Island Police Department also offered condolences to HCPD.

We offer our condolences to the @horrycountypd on the loss of a dedicated officer. https://t.co/NEGevqr99N — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 19, 2020

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Cpl. Ambrosino’s untimely passing and offer our condolences to his family, friends, and members of the Horry County Police Department and community that he impacted,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Cpl. Ambrosino's untimely passing and offer our condolences to his family, friends, and members of the Horry County Police Department and community that he impacted," 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.https://t.co/2OFTwJ5dXw https://t.co/Y9eFe4pzjv — 15thCircuitSolicitor (@Solicitor15th) August 19, 2020

Cpl. Ambrosino was a wonderful officer and he will always be a part of the Horry County family. Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends. https://t.co/8m5x9DpQgm — Horry County Government (@HorryCounty_Gov) August 19, 2020

Our deepest sympathy goes out to @horrycountypd and all family and friends of Cpl. Michael Ambrosino. 💙 https://t.co/err6cfGw0d — Horry County 911 (@HorryCounty911) August 19, 2020

horrycountypd: AMBRO STRONG, ALWAYS 💙#HCPD is deeply saddened to recognize the tragic and untimely death of one of our own, Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, who passed away after a prolonged fight against #COVID19 and the complications that followed.



… pic.twitter.com/qhbhB3P51u — Coastal Carolina FOP (@scfop12) August 19, 2020

The Horry County Police Department previously shared photos of Cpl. Ambrosino as he stopped to take a photo with school children, instructed other children in lifeguard skills and represented Horry County during Police Week 2018.

The #FirstDayOfSchool was rockin’ and rollin’ at Lakewood Elementary!



Officers Klatka, Ambrosino, and Dietzel had an awesome time getting to know students and their families in the drop-off line. ❤️



Best wishes for a wonderful first day #BackToSchool! #HCPD @HCSInfo pic.twitter.com/Qq0kZyU2H9 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 19, 2019

PFC Ambrosino and PFC Cotton instructing our Junior Lifeguards! #PoolSafety #SafeSwimmers🏊 pic.twitter.com/b2Tz7gptga — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 21, 2017

Good ☀️ morning from Washington, DC!



Members of the #HCPD Honor Guard are in the Nation’s Capital representing Horry County for #PoliceWeek2018.



(L-R) Sgt. Will Hall, Pfc. Mary Cody, Pfc. Mike Ambrosino and Pfc. Zac Reffey pic.twitter.com/euKnUbkgBk — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 16, 2018

