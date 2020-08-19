Tribute: Community reacts to death of HCPD officer on social media

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The community is offering an outpouring of support after the death of an Horry County police officer due to COVID-19.
Cpl. Michael Ambrosino died Wednesday after more than seven years with the Horry County Police Department.
Sgt. Bill Muldoon with the Horry County Police Department shared photos of Ambrosino, and said Ambrosino was one of his best friends.
“I have no words to express how much Michael Ambrosino met to me, he was my go to guy for everything and one of my best friends, we got Covid together and it took him despite being one of the healthiest guys I know! I love you brother!!“Sgt. Bill Muldoon, Horry County Police Department
“Horry County Fire Rescue stands with Horry County Police Department during this tough time,” Horry County Fire Rescue said.
Pawleys Island Police Department also offered condolences to HCPD.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of Cpl. Ambrosino’s untimely passing and offer our condolences to his family, friends, and members of the Horry County Police Department and community that he impacted,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.
The Horry County Police Department previously shared photos of Cpl. Ambrosino as he stopped to take a photo with school children, instructed other children in lifeguard skills and represented Horry County during Police Week 2018.
