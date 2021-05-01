Tripadvisor: Here’s where Americans are going this summer and Myrtle Beach is the No. 3 destination

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) – Myrtle Beach is one of America’s top tourist destinations. While its many golf courses, family entertainment, and dinner shows are major draws, most visitors flock to this hot spot for its beaches.

It’s a place where you can walk the boardwalk, play a pickup game of beach volleyball, take a paddleboard or kayak trip, join a fishing excursion or flex your golf skills at a championship course.

Add to that a pent-up year and a half of pandemic isolation, and the area is bracing for a record-breaking year. Tripadvisor’s new 2021 Summer Travel Index reveals that – with every passing day – travel is making a big comeback.

Nearly half of Americans (43%) in a recent Tripadvisor survey believe travel activity will rebound within three months.

Over two-thirds of Americans (67%) are planning to travel this summer (June 1 – August 31), which is a 17% increase from those who traveled this spring (March 1- May 31). Millennials are the most excited to get back out there with the vast majority (72%) of the generation planning trips. Although many still plan to drive to their destination (43%), 19% plan to fly, up 4% from this spring.

The most popular accommodation types for 2021 summer trips are all-inclusives and beach resorts. Here are the most popular destinations for Americans this summer, according to Trip Advisor’s 2021 rankings.

Americans are done with quiet staycations and hanging out idly in their homes; they’re excited to get out and about. Compared to the first week of January, hotel searches are up 65%, searches for experiences (attractions and tours) increased by 78%, and restaurant searches are up 53%1.

What’s hot this summer?

Of those planning to travel, 74% of Americans will take a domestic trip and 13% will travel internationally.

Americans ready for longer R&R, with 29% taking a weeklong trip and 28% vacationing for 10 days.

begin June 21 and June 28, timed around Independence Day. Summer splurge : Over half (53%) of Americans plan to spend more on trips this year vs. last summer, rising to 66% for millennials. Globally, Americans are the biggest summer spenders, planning to shell out 9% more than the average traveler around the world.

: Over half (53%) of Americans plan to spend more on trips this year vs. last summer, rising to 66% for millennials. Globally, Americans are the biggest summer spenders, planning to shell out 9% more than the average traveler around the world. Hottest amenities: Clean hotels, free cancelations, hotels with restaurants.

Here are the rankings with Trip Advisor’s most booked experience, where to eat and a highly rated hotel that’s still available:

Globally, nearly half (48%) of travelers are planning summer trips, with more than a third (38%) staying domestic and less then one in ten (9%) venturing internationally. Luxurious destinations like Bora Bora and Dubai top the list of most searched international destinations this April, while Greece and Iceland gained the most momentum in the last several months.

