Tripadvisor: Here’s where Americans are going this summer and Myrtle Beach is the No. 3 destination

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) – Myrtle Beach is one of America’s top tourist destinations. While its many golf courses, family entertainment, and dinner shows are major draws, most visitors flock to this hot spot for its beaches.

It’s a place where you can walk the boardwalk, play a pickup game of beach volleyball, take a paddleboard or kayak trip, join a fishing excursion or flex your golf skills at a championship course.

Add to that a pent-up year and a half of pandemic isolation, and the area is bracing for a record-breaking year. Tripadvisor’s new 2021 Summer Travel Index reveals that – with every passing day – travel is making a big comeback.

Nearly half of Americans (43%) in a recent Tripadvisor survey believe travel activity will rebound within three months.

Over two-thirds of Americans (67%) are planning to travel this summer (June 1 – August 31), which is a 17% increase from those who traveled this spring (March 1- May 31). Millennials are the most excited to get back out there with the vast majority (72%) of the generation planning trips. Although many still plan to drive to their destination (43%), 19% plan to fly, up 4% from this spring.

The most popular accommodation types for 2021 summer trips are all-inclusives and beach resorts. Here are the most popular destinations for Americans this summer, according to Trip Advisor’s 2021 rankings.

  1. Cancun, Mexico
  2. Orlando, Fla.
  3. Myrtle Beach, S.C.
  4. Key West, Fla.
  5. Miami Beach, Fla.
  6. Las Vegas, Nev.
  7. Playa del Carmen, Mexico
  8. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  9. Tulum, Mexico
  10. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Americans are done with quiet staycations and hanging out idly in their homes; they’re excited to get out and about. Compared to the first week of January, hotel searches are up 65%, searches for experiences (attractions and tours) increased by 78%, and restaurant searches are up 53%1.

What’s hot this summer?

  • Of those planning to travel, 74% of Americans will take a domestic trip and 13% will travel internationally.
  • Americans ready for longer R&R, with 29% taking a weeklong trip and 28% vacationing for 10 days.
  • Most popular travel weeks begin June 21 and June 28, timed around Independence Day.
  • Summer splurge: Over half (53%) of Americans plan to spend more on trips this year vs. last summer, rising to 66% for millennials. Globally, Americans are the biggest summer spenders, planning to shell out 9% more than the average traveler around the world.
  • Hottest amenities: Clean hotels, free cancelations, hotels with restaurants.

Here are the rankings with Trip Advisor’s most booked experience, where to eat and a highly rated hotel that’s still available:

Top 10 destinations
this summer		Highly-rated hotel
that’s still available		Most booked
experience		Highly-rated
restaurant
1. Cancun, MexicoLe Blanc Spa Resort CancunBest ATV Tour, Five Ziplines and Cenote Swim with Lunch and Transport IncludedEl Timón de Cancún
2. Orlando, Fla.The Delaney HotelSEA LIFE Orlando AquariumLa Luce
3. Myrtle Beach, S.C.Ocean 22 by Hilton Grand VacationsPolynesian Fire Luau and Dinner Show Ticket in Myrtle Beach42nd Street Bar And Grill
4. Key West, Fla.Havana Cabana at Key WestKey West Sunset Sail with Full Bar, Live Music & Hors D’oeuvresSeaside Cafe at the Mansion
5. Miami Beach, Fla.The Standard, MiamiCity Half Day Tour of Miami by Bus with Sightseeing Cruiseil Pastaiolo
6. Las Vegas, Nev.Four Seasons Hotel Las VegasLas Vegas Helicopter Night Flight with Optional VIP Transportation Edge Steakhouse
7. Playa del Carmen, MexicoBanyan Tree MayakobaBuggy Tour in Playa del Carmen with Cenote Swim and Mayan Village VisitNørdic
8. Cabo San Lucas, MexicoVista Encantada Spa Resort & ResidencesCabo San Lucas – Beach and Desert 4×4 ATV Tour Panache Restaurant
9. Tulum, MexicoAhau TulumSelva Maya Eco Adventure Park: Ziplining, Hanging Bridges, Rappelling and CenoteLoco Tulum
10. Punta Cana, Dominican RepublicDreams Macao Beach Punta Cana5 tours in 1 – Horseback Riding / City Tour / Cacao Farm / Zipline / Dune BuggyMontserrat Manor Restaurant

Globally, nearly half (48%) of travelers are planning summer trips, with more than a third (38%) staying domestic and less then one in ten (9%) venturing internationally. Luxurious destinations like Bora Bora and Dubai top the list of most searched international destinations this April, while Greece and Iceland gained the most momentum in the last several months.

METHODOLOGY
The data cited in this release was gathered and analyzed from two key sources:

  • A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 2,500 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between April 1 through April 8, 2021 across six countries – U.S., UK, Australia, Italy, Singapore and Japan
    • Generations cited are broken down by the following age ranges:
      • 57 – 75 (Baby boomer)
      • 41 – 56 (Generation X)
      • 25 – 40 (Millennials)
      • 18 – 24 (Generation Z)
  • Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform, gathered during the week commencing March 22, 2021, for searches made by U.S. travelers from January 1, 2021 through March 26, 2021 for travel between June 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021.

