Truck catches fire at boat ramp in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A truck caught fire at a boat ramp in North Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon, according to spokesperson Pat Dowling.
Dowling said the truck caught fire at the Johnny Causey Boat Ramp and is a total loss.
A nearby truck also sustained heat damage. No one was injured.
The incident is under investigation.
