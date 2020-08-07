Truck catches fire at boat ramp in North Myrtle Beach

CONWAY (WBTW) - The Coastal Carolina football team hit the surf turf early on Friday morning for their first official fall practice. While there is plenty of uncertainly moving forward, there was still a good energy on the field as CCU looks to compete to play in their first ever bowl game in December or January.

Second-year head coach Jamey Chadwell addressed the media prior to the first preseason fall practice session which included the entire team unlike in past seasons.

Unlike previous fall camps as well, the coaches and support staff members wore face masks and shields, while the student-athletes sported a new face guard on their helmets to go along with jerseys and shorts.

The Chanticleers practiced on the "Surf Turf" for just at two hours, working on individual and group skills work, while also incorporating offensive and defensive team periods into the Friday morning practice.