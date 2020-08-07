Truck catches fire at boat ramp in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A truck caught fire at a boat ramp in North Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon, according to spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Dowling said the truck caught fire at the Johnny Causey Boat Ramp and is a total loss.

A nearby truck also sustained heat damage. No one was injured.

The incident is under investigation.

