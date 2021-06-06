Truck knocks down utility pole in crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Traffic delays are possible in the area of Pee Dee Highway and Lucas Bay Road in Conway after a box truck went off the highway and knocked down a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCRF responded at 2:38 p.m. to the crash, which did not cause any injuries, HCFR said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while first responders and utility workers work at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Count on News13 for updates.