Tsunami Surf Shop closes after 10 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tsunami Surf Shop has shut its doors after 10 years and will no longer be open at Broadway at the Beach.

According to Broadway at the Beach spokesperson Jay Rodriguez, “Tsunami’s last day of operation was December 31, 2019. As we begin 2020 and enter Broadway at the Beach’s 25th year of operation, it is only natural for some changes to occur as leases expire. We are always working to bring new and exciting experiences for our guests to enjoy and look forward to sharing updates.”