Tugboat becomes South Carolina’s newest artificial reef

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) – A retired tugboat is now South Carolina’s latest artificial reef.

The state Department of Natural Resources sank the tugboat Susan Richards about 30 miles (48 kilometers) off the coast from Georgetown last month.

The tugboat will end up 120 feet (37 meters) underwater as part of the Vermilion Reef.

The reef also includes a New York City subway car and a U.S. Navy troop transport ship. It’s home to a variety of fish, like snapper, grouper, jacks, triggerfish and Spanish hogfish.

The state’s wildlife agency has been sinking items to create artificial reefs for more than 40 years. The items used for reefs also include bridge spans.

The agency used fees from saltwater fishing licenses and donations from the Coastal Conservation Association of South Carolina to sink the tugboat.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: