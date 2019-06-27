2 dirt-bike drivers die in head-on crash in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two people are dead after a head-on crash Wednesday night.

Nathaniel Long, 16, of Loris, and Tyrell Gayle, 19, of Loris, died Wednesday night from injuries sustained in the head-on collision, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Southern Crest Dr. around 11:15 p.m.

A driver of a dirt bike was traveling South on Southern Crest Dr. when they collided head-on with another dirt bike driver who was traveling North in the Southbound lane.

Both drivers were not wearing helmets. They both died on scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates this crash. Stay with News13 for updates to this story.