Two HCS summer food pick-up locations to close due to attendance numbers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County Schools (HCS) summer food pick-up locations will close due to attendance numbers, according to Lisa Bourcier with HCS.

The locations that will close are Myrtle Beach Elementary School and Waccamaw Elementary School. Those locations with merge with two existing sites, Bourcier said.

Those who picked up at Myrtle Beach Elementary can now pick up at Myrtle Beach Middle School, and those who picked up at Waccamaw Elementary School can now pick up at Palmetto Bays Elementary School.

A full list of pickup locations and more information can be found on the Horry County Schools website.

