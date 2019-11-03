Two hurt after boat collision on Waccamaw River

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two people are suffering from minor injuries after a two-boat collision on the Waccamaw River, fire officials told News13.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at around 3:37 p.m. to the crash, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey. It was called in from the 3200 block of Wildhorse Drive.

Crews arrived on scene to find one boat overturned. Four people were involved- two sustained minor injuries. They opted to not be transported to a hospital.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating this crash.

Count on News13 for updates.