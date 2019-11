CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people are hurt following a wreck Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near the corner of Highway 378 and Drayton Road, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR assisted Conway fire and Highway Patrol in responding to the scene.

Two patients were transported to be treated for their injuries.

No word on how they’re doing now.

Count on News13 for updates.