Two hurt in rollover crash on N. Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two people are hurt after a rollover crash on N. Kings Highway near Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Two were taken to an area hospital, where they are being treated for not life-threatening injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is still working the scene.
No word on what led up to this crash.
Count on News13 for updates.
