CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured after a crash on Hwy 544 in Horry County involving a trailer, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Jackson Bluff Road. The two injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Facebook

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.