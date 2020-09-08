Two injured after ‘possible shooting’ at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured after a “possible shooting” at Coastal Grand Mall Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the food court area of the mall. Two people are receiving treatment and it is being investigated as a shooting, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police. Police originally said they were called for a fight.

Police are searching for suspects involved who left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.

