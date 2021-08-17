Two injured after golf cart flips near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Tuesday night when a golf cart flipped over near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to River Oaks Drive near Frontage Road B-2 at about 7:47 p.m. for the crash, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Community members are asked to avoid the area while crews work.