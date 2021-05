HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a motorcycle crash on the Highway 31 off-ramp onto Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 4:06 p.m., HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as traffic has slowed. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.