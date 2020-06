MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash in the Market Common area near Emory Road and Celestial Blvd, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened at 3:33 p.m. and the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.