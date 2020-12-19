HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Two middle schools in Horry County will be switching to a distance learning model for Monday and Tuesday.
Conway Middle School and North Myrtle Beach Middle School students will make the change because of staffing shortages from teacher quarantines and an inability to provide instruction in socially-distanced settings, Horry County Schools announced on Friday.
Faculty and staff of the two schools who are not under quarantine will report to their respective buildings, according to the district. Staff and parents of these schools have been notified.
The rest of the district remains on the hybrid, in-person model for these two days.
Winter break for Horry County Schools begins on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Caught on cam: suspects drive car into NC pawnshop, steal guns
- Christmas toy giveaway and car show in Conway
- Two middle schools in Horry County will switch to distance learning for next week
- Stimulus check update: Congress passes 2-day bill to avoid shutdown as COVID relief talks continue
- Moderna vaccine becomes second authorized for emergency use in US