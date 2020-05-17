Two mobile homes catch fire Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A fire broke out early Sunday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and the Surfside Beach Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of Libra Drive around 5:29 a.m., HCFR said online.

That’s where firefighters found two mobile homes on fire.

The fire is under investigation and there is no word yet as to what may have caused it.

HCFR added that there have been no injuries reported. Count on News13 for updates.

