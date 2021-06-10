Two more longtime Horry County officers no longer with department after misconduct

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two longtime Horry County police officers are no longer with the Horry County Police Department after misconduct, according to records obtained by News13.

Stanley Strickland was given a separation due to misconduct after an internal investigation determined he had a subordinate complete his training for him that was required to maintain his class 1 certification, according to documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Documents show he admitted to it during the investigation. He was with the department from August 1992 until March 9.

Bernard Grate was given a separation due to misconduct after he was not truthful to investigators during an investigation into why he failed to arrest a wanted suspect, according to the documents. He was with the department from April 2004 until April 20.

News13 received a tip about Strickland and Grate after we reported Thursday that former detective Curtis Thompson was fired for lying and releasing sensitive information.

The investigation determined Thompson lied to his supervisors during an investigation and that he gave information to a civilian that compromised both a confidential informant and a narcotics investigation, the report shows.

In 2017, an Horry County officer was fired for misconduct and another resigned due to allegations of misconduct.