Two people cited at Hamburger Joe’s in Surfside Beach for not wearing masks

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were cited Sunday at Hamburger Joe’s in Surfside Beach for not wearking masks, according to Chief Kenneth Hofmann.

According to Hofmann, two people were waiting to be seated when management told them to put on masks. Gov. McMaster’s order states people have to wear masks inside restaurants when they are not eating or drinking.

Both people refused and management called police, Hofmann said. Police asked the customers to put on masks while waiting and they refused again.

Each person received a $100 citation and then left the restaurant, Hofmann said.

Hofmann said Surfside Police went around to various restaurants when the order was put in place to give them a copy of the order and educate them on it.

Hofmann encourages businesses owners to call police if customers are not compliant.

