LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue are on scene of a two-vehicle crash where two people were injured in Loris.

The crash happened on W. Hwy 19 and Hwy 45 around 12:23 p.m., according to Horry County Fire and Rescue crews.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Crews are still on scene and South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.