MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews are on scene of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Hwy 707 near Holmestown Road.

Crews arrived to the scene around 10:59 a.m. with one vehicle is on its side.

Two people are being transported with injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

