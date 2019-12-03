Two school buses crash in Conway; Police on scene

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway are responding to a crash involving two school buses.

The wreck happened at the corner of Highway 501 and Mill Pond Road in Conway, according to a Facebook post from police.

No students were on either bus, the post said.

No word yet on any injuries.

News13 has a crew heading to the scene. Count on us for updates.

