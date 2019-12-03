CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway are responding to a crash involving two school buses.
The wreck happened at the corner of Highway 501 and Mill Pond Road in Conway, according to a Facebook post from police.
No students were on either bus, the post said.
No word yet on any injuries.
News13 has a crew heading to the scene. Count on us for updates.
- 16 players from Clemson headline All-ACC football team
- Two school buses crash in Conway; Police on scene
- Darlington County Council approves three new fire trucks, new dispatch consoles
- State questions witnesses in trial of man charged in Pure Ultra club shooting
- Kamala Harris to end Democratic presidential campaign, AP reports