LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two people are seriously hurt following a collision near Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue got the call for a two-vehicle wreck at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

The crash happened at 4280 Red Bluff Road.

One person required extrication. They are both being transported to an area hospital. Their injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

