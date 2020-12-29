Unexploded artillery shell caused Monday evacuation of Myrtle Beach neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach neighborhood was evacuated Monday evening due to an unexploded artillery shell, according to an incident report.

A man had picked up the shell from the Waccamaw River and brought it home, according to the report. The man intended to polish it and use it as a decoration, but had second thoughts and brought it to a workshop on Shetland Lane.

On scene, an officer saw what appeared to be a previously fired, but unexploded, rusted artillery shell, according to the report.

The area was evacuated within at least 300 feet. The bomb squad arrived and secured the surrounding area. The scene had been cleared by at least 6:40 p.m. Monday.