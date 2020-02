HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Residents near Highway 90 in Horry County might hear a loud noise on Thursday when an unexploded ordnance is neutralized.

An unexploded ordnance was found in the Carolina Forest area this morning, according to police.

The ordnance was safely relocated to a place near Highway 90, where it will be neutralized on Thursday.

Residents nearby may hear a loud noise, according to the Horry County Police Department.