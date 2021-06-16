United Airlines Star Wars plane lands at Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The United Airlines Star Wars planed landed Tuesday at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

“The force is strong with today at MYR, thanks to United,” the airport tweeted. The flight landed at the airport from Chicago O’Hare International at 2:05 p.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The plane then departed at 3:22 p.m. and headed back to Chicago.

The force is strong today at MYR thanks to @united #StarWars pic.twitter.com/BQdoDzFm3O — Myrtle Beach International Airport (@FlyMyrtleBeach) June 15, 2021

A press release from 2019 says the airline repainted one of its Boeing 737-800 aircrafts to celebrate the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” movie. The aircraft also had Star Wars-themed safety video and boarding music, according to the release.