United Way Horry County offering free tax filing services

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – United Way Horry County is partnering with the Volunteer Income Tax Association this year to offer free tax filing services.

Individuals or households who earned less than $56,000 in 2019 are able to take advantage of the VITA program.

Three libraries in Horry County serve as tax preparation sites, including the Chapin Memorial Library in Myrtle Beach, Conway Library, and Surfside Beach Library.

“Myrtle Beach and Surfside, they can go to the libraries when the library opens and they can sign-up for a time slot. In Conway because the location right about when the library opens, they can come as first come first served,” said Blakely Roof, President and CEO of UWHC.

Roof says VITA volunteers who prepare and file taxes are IRS certified, with an accuracy rate well into the 90th percentile.

“Last year we served 750 people over the three sites,” said Roof.

People or couples who file jointly are asked to bring W-2 forms, driver’s licenses or ID’s, social security numbers for self and any dependents, and last year’s tax return forms.

United Way says sports are limited and to file early if you can.

“The volunteers say that the later in the season goes, the more hectic it gets and we only have a set number of appointments every day. If you come and they’re filled you may not be able to get helped and then you’re at the deadline,” said Roof.

The last day to file for a return is April 15.

United Way tax preparation sites are available on the following dates and times:

Surfside Beach Library: 410 Surfside Drive

Every Monday from January 27 through April 6 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Chapin Memorial Library: 401 14th Avenue

Every Wednesday from February 5 through April 8 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Conway Library: 801 Main Street

Every Saturday from January 25 through April 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m